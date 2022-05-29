RADIO ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re heading to the coast this weekend, Radio Island beach access is now open to the public.

It was closed for a dredging project that began in March. The shore protection manager for Carteret County said the public has been eager to get back to the beach before the holiday.

Radio Island could be future home for wind energy

“I think the final project total was 22,000 cubic yards of sand placed on the beach and Radio Island, which should give nice beach profiles for the beachgoers to enjoy for the Memorial Day weekend,” said Shore Protection Manager Ryan Davenport.

Davenport thanked the public for being patient the past few months.