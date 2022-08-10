CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News’ interactive radar is tracking heavy rain and storms as they move across the Charlotte area Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours.

We’ve got one more summery and stormy day to get through before some relief from the heat arrives!

A stationary front back to the northwest is pumping heat, humidity, and some storms into the Carolinas this evening. Fueled by the sun, they collapse by sunset. It stays mostly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows in the 70s.

The front slowly makes it way towards Charlotte tomorrow. Expect scattered showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening. Any storm will be capable of heavy rain and lightning. Have a way to check radar on your phone if you’re heading to Bank of America Stadium for Panthers Fan Fest! We may have to deal with some lightning days.

Its stays warm and humid one more day, highs near 90 degrees fuel the storms.

By Friday the front takes the storms and humidity to the south. Behind the front lies a Canadian high pressure packing cooler, less humid air.

Expect lots of sunshine on Friday with a drop and humidity and highs in the middle 80s. I think you’ll feel that relief even more overnight as lows drop into the 60s!

We keep the cooler, less humid air around all weekend. Expect sunshine, temperatures in the 80s, and more pleasant overnights.

A few chances for some showers return by the work week.

Tonight: Storms collapse. Mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 89.