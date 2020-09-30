Rabies alert issued for south Charlotte neighborhood

Residents in a Charlotte neighborhood were notified of a rabies alert after a raccoon in the area tested positive for rabies.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control (AC&C) said the positive raccoon was captured in the Jameston Drive area.
AC&C said there is a possibility of pet exposures.
Anyone with questions regarding potential human exposures, contact Carson Philips at 980-314-9214 or Jose Pena at 980-314-9214.
This is the 12th reported animal in Mecklenburg County to have tested positive for rabies this year. Eight raccoons, one fox, 2 bats and one cat have tested positive.
