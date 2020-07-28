Rabid cat confirmed in Matthews, human and dog exposures reported

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cat has tested positive for rabies in Matthews, marking the tenth animal in Mecklenburg County this year to test positive for the deadly virus.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control, a rabies alert will be sent out Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
“The alert will be sent to residents in the Ashley Farm Drive – 28105 zip code. A cat in this area of Mecklenburg County tested positive for rabies. There was a human exposure and two domestic dog exposures,” Mecklenburg County officials said.
Anyone with concerns or questions regarding potential human exposures is asked to please contact 980-314-3214 or 980-314-3210.
2020
- 6-RACCOON: 28226, 28227, 28207, 28273, 28205, 28216
- 1-FOX: 28078
- 2-BAT: 28205, 28270
- 1-CAT: 28105
TOTAL: 10
2019
- 2-SKUNKS: 28031
- 8-RACCOONS: (3)28227, 28210, 28270, 28104, 28277, 282105
- 2-CATS: 28105, 28213
- 2-BAT:28078, 28202
- 2-FOX:28227, 28216
TOTAL: 16
2018
- 10-RACCOONS—(3)-28216, 28105, 28227, 28214, 28226, 28036, 28278, 28214
- 1-COYOTE—28078
- 1-FOX—28227
- 1-BAT–28210
- 1-CAT—28270
TOTAL: 14
Additional resources on the rabies virus, human exposure, and how to protect yourself: HERE
“AC&C would like to take this opportunity to remind pet owners of the importance of keeping your pet’s rabies vaccination up to date. North Carolina rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age (NCGS 130A-185)”