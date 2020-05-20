Questions remain on how voting will work in November

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With less than six months to go before the November presidential election, lawmakers are looking at ways to protect the integrity of ballots and the safety of voters.

“I think we’re really entering uncharted territory. We’ve never truly experienced in the modern era a situation where we may be facing a second wave of a pandemic that happens at the same time as a highly competitive presidential election is underway,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College. “I think the state needs to take this seriously.”

In a typical presidential election year, five percent of ballots are cast by mail, Bitzer said. He expects that number to “significantly” increase come November.

“I think what the state and counties should be doing is preparing now,” said Bitzer, “for potentially an onslaught of voters utilizing absentee-by-mail votes.”

In Congress, a bill introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) in March, would expand in-person early voting and absentee vote-by-mail.

“Without federal action, vulnerable Americans are going to have to choose between casting a ballot and protecting their health,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who also sponsored the bill.

Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-Charlotte) supports those efforts.

“This year, we won’t be able to have free and fair elections in the United States without the ability to vote-by-mail,” said Adams in a statement. “With millions of Americans still at risk due to COVID-19, a well-resourced, comprehensive vote by mail operation in all of our country’s 3,143 counties is necessary to guarantee the right to vote.”

Republicans have expressed concerns about ballot harvesting, and voter verification. President Trump has claimed, without evidence, that it would widespread mail-in voting would be ripe for fraud, despite voting-by-mail himself. The president said he “won’t stand for it.” Bitzer says there is a “polarization of this particular effort.”

“Everything has the taint and has been infected by hyper-polarization in this environment,” said Bitzer. “I think the assumptions that one party benefits over a certain vote method rather than another does not look at the data.”

In North Carolina, registered Republicans have utilized absentee-by-mail voting in presidential years “far and away above” registered Democrats, historically, Bitzer said .

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the GOP will challenge states, like California, that encourage every voter to cast a mail-in-ballot from home.

“Upending the entire election process with six months to go just doesn’t make sense,” said McDaniel. “Especially in states that haven’t done a thorough audit to make sure they’re not sending ballots to people who have moved away or passed away.”

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas says it could overwhelm the entire election system.

“We really aren’t built to do 100 percent of the election by mail,” he said. “We simply don’t have the systems in place.”

But Democrats say voting in person isn’t safe

In an op-ed Monday in the Raleigh News & Observer, Republican Joey Miller and Democrat Julia Tipton, both members of the Yancey County Board of Elections, sent a warning to state lawmakers to take action. They want it to be easier for people to vote-by-mail, requiring one witness signature instead of two. They also say larger polling sites will be needed to enforce social distancing and warn of a poll worker shortage due to health concerns.

Bitzer says this election is a referendum on the president’s performance. He expects a record turnout no matter how votes are cast.

Read. Sen. Klobuchar’s proposal here.

Read the bipartisan op-ed here.