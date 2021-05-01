Queens University of Charlotte 2020 graduates walk across the stage one year later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Graduation for 2020 graduates of Queens University of Charlotte has come and gone but the actual commencement ceremony was held Saturday, May 1, 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

Graduates tell Fox 46 it’s been a long time.

“It’s been a long time coming but you know we got through the year and it just feels great. It feels great to actually be here,” said Robert DiMaggio.

“It’s a perfect day. Perfect day for this absolutely,” he said.

DiMaggio and other seniors graduated in the middle of the pandemic, but their graduation reward was a commencement speech from former UNC Charlotte Head Basketball Coach, Matt Doherty.

“A lot of it applies, I’ve seen the ups and downs of working day to day. I think the speakers touched on a lot. 2020 was a hard year for a lot of people,” said DiMaggio.

Some students said they appreciated Queens allowing them to choose between a virtual or in-person ceremony.

“That was really awesome that they actually asked for our opinion,” said Michelle Rakestraw, Graduate.

Doherty shared a message from his recent book titled, “From Pain to Passion: Leadership Lessons Learned.”