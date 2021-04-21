Queen City to get another skyscraper apartment tower at Metropolitan Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE,N.C. (FOX 46) – Sam Tsung and his wife Rebekah purchased a home five months ago. They just learned they will be neighbors to a new skyscraper.

“Construction’s not fun,” said Rebekah. “So, that will be an issue.”

Charlotte City Council approved a plan by developer Norwood Ravin to build a new 285-foot tall, 330 multi-family unit apartment complex. The tower will occupy land originally zoned for office space next to Trader Joe’s at the Metropolitan Shopping Center in Charlotte, near uptown and south end.

“I like the access to the nature trails. I like the fact that it’s just an open space right now, a grassy open space where people can walk their dogs, have a picnic,” said Sam. “I also understand the importance of keeping the local economy going by attracting more residents. Local shops, they could use more business and more traffic. So, I have mixed feelings about the project.”

Councilman Greg Phipps opposed the project on principle. He voted no as a protest to the lack of affordable housing and says he’s “frustrated” and “disappointed” this project won’t address that need.

“There was no consideration given, that I could see,” said Phipps, “For even one single unit set aside for an affordable hosuing option.”

Construction in Charlotte isn’t new, nor is the loss of skyline views, which some homeowners worry about. The director of the Childress Klein Center for Real Estate at UNC Charlotte Dr. Yongqiang Chu says it’s the price we pay for growth.

“The demand for housing is really strong in Charlotte and the prices are increasing really fast,” said Chu. “Given the limited supply of land, at the end of the day, you have to build high rises. So, this is something we have to live with.”

He says more housing, like this, will eventually help stabilize rental prices which continue to climb amid rising demand.

“There will be some pain brought by this very rapid growth,” said Chu. “And, the view being obstructed by a high rise, is probably one of those pains we’ll have to suffer.”