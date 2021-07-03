Quarterback Holton Ahlers among first ECU athletes to take advantage of new NIL

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NCAA on Wednesday approved an interim name, image, likeness (NIL) policy. East Carolina University quarterback Holton Ahlers is already taking advantage of the opportunity.

Excited to announce the Official launch of my personal faith based brand, Built When Broken.

Go check out our website and “our story” tab to learn more! God Bless 💜https://t.co/AXXOIqzhuf — Holton Ahlers (@holtahlers12) July 1, 2021

The NIL allows athletes to compensate from the use of their likeness in things like school branding and allows them to participate in commercial endorsements. Ahlers announced Thursday on his Twitter account that he has launched his own personal faith-based brand titled “Built When Broken.”

His website is ready to go and he has 14 products that can be purchased.

Also in the next week or so, there will be an option to enter a code at checkout. There you will be able to choose to put in your favorite player on our teams last name and jersey number. This will get that player 10% of whatever the checkout price was. Will keep you updated 💜 https://t.co/h4TFrpVy6O — Holton Ahlers (@holtahlers12) July 1, 2021

Ahlers also announced that “in the next week or so,” when you purchase a product off his website, consumers can enter the name and jersey number of an ECU player and that player will receive 10% of the checkout price.

Ahlers is believed to be the first ECU athlete to take the first steps to take full advantage of the new NIL.