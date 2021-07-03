Quarterback Holton Ahlers among first ECU athletes to take advantage of new NIL

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NCAA on Wednesday approved an interim name, image, likeness (NIL) policy. East Carolina University quarterback Holton Ahlers is already taking advantage of the opportunity.
The NIL allows athletes to compensate from the use of their likeness in things like school branding and allows them to participate in commercial endorsements. Ahlers announced Thursday on his Twitter account that he has launched his own personal faith-based brand titled “Built When Broken.”
His website is ready to go and he has 14 products that can be purchased.
Ahlers also announced that “in the next week or so,” when you purchase a product off his website, consumers can enter the name and jersey number of an ECU player and that player will receive 10% of the checkout price.
Ahlers is believed to be the first ECU athlete to take the first steps to take full advantage of the new NIL.