Purple Heart Homes helps 600th veteran with housing needs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Just in time for the Fourth of July, Purple Heart Homes has helped its 600th veteran. The charity organization helps them with their housing needs.

“Your service matters. It mattered then, and it matters today,” said Purple Heart Homes co-founder John Gallina.

He was speaking to WWII Navy veteran Paul Hartman, who couldn’t believe so many people wanted to help him. Wednesday, workers put the finishing touches on a project outside his Taylorsville home.

“It’s a celebration almost on the Fourth of July!” he told FOX 46.

When purple Heart Homes called, the 94 year old had doubts.

“I hung up on one of them,” Hartman said. “I thought it was somebody trying to sell me something again.”

Purple Heart Homes has helped 599 veterans with their housing needs; Hartman is number 600.

Paul Hartman

“I didn’t know I was going to get such a celebration like this! This amazes me,” Hartman said.

The non-profit, with help from Lowes, built two ramps, redid the siding on Hartman’s house and gave him a new flag pole.

“It’s amazing!” said Nathan Witten, Lowes Senior Director of online merchandising. “If you think about the milestone that’s been achieved by Purple Heart Homes and the partnership we’ve had with them and habitat for humanity, truly amazing, and really great to bring this all together for Mr. Hartman.”

The veteran joined the Navy when he was 18 years old; he weighed just 100 pounds. He was an electrician for a landing ship tank (LST) that sailed through a destructive typhoon on the way to Japan.

“That was my life,” Hartman said. “I was in the Navy, I learned how to be an electrician, a mechanic, and I used it all my life wherever I could.”

Hartman would say he’s an ordinary man, and the main character in his life story is God.

Hartman looked around at the new features outside his home and said, “This is wonderful to see all of this. People that work together doing the work of the Lord.”