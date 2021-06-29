Purple Heart Homes and Christian McCaffrey help veteran flip his home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A welcome home like no other.

Dozens of people came out Tuesday to welcome a Korean Veteran home after his house was completely flipped by Purple Heart Homes and Lowes.

The crowd may have been a bit much at first.

“Well,” said Grover Monk. “I don’t like it.”

But it was really the perfect welcome home for Grover.

“I was told all week long, you’re going to a parade. I thought it was a parade down the driveway or something,” said Grover.

The “driveway” parade included fanfare, celebration, and celebrity.







Photos from the day helping Grover Monk flip his home.

“Oh this is so fun for me,” said Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. “I get an opportunity to meet some amazing people and some true heroes of mine.”

Everyone came out for the Army veteran who served as a machine gunner and cook during the Korean War.

“I didn’t want no more of it, 13 months was enough,” laughed Grover.

For the last eight years, Grover has lived in a home that needed a lot of work.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

“Well, you had to be careful walking on any floor on there, so you don’t go through. That’s how bad it was,” said Grover.

Now, he has a long list of new home improvements, including floors and a roof. This was all thanks to Purple Heart Homes and Lowe’s.

“I’m surprised to see It was, it was done this good,” said Grover.

Though he may be surprised by the work and the welcome, there’s nothing quite like that feeling of finally coming home.

“You’re always ready to come home for a while,” said Grover.