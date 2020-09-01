Publix buys over 11 million pounds of fresh produce, 500K gallons of milk from farmers to donate to food banks

Publix donates more than 11 million pounds of fresh produce and 500,000 gallons of milk; Publix Charities donates $5 million

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Publix announced that its commitment to help alleviate hunger and aid farmers and families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic has reached another major milestone.

Since April, Publix has purchased and delivered more than 11 million pounds of produce and 500,000 gallons of milk to Feeding America member food banks throughout the Southeast.

As the pandemic created an unexpected decrease in demand, many produce and dairy farmers across the Southeast found themselves dumping or plowing over product they could no longer sell.

“Meanwhile, food banks throughout the region were reporting substantial increases — some as high as 300% – 400% — in need. To bridge the gap, Publix implemented a program to purchase surplus produce and milk from farmers and deliver it directly to food banks,” the supermarket said.

“Millions of Americans aren’t sure where they will get their next meal, and as a food retailer, we can make a difference,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “It’s been our privilege at Publix to help people in need for many years, most recently with our new program supporting farmers, food banks and families hit particularly hard by the pandemic.”

Publix Charities is donating an additional $3 million to Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit partners, bringing its total 2020 giving to $5 million.

For a complete list of donations to Feeding America member food banks, visit publixcharities.org/hunger.