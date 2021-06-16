Public transit in Charlotte still trying to reach pre-pandemic number of passengers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – “It cracks me up how long the doors take to open and close — in Chicago, you have to jump out.”



Amy Perry recently relocated to Charlotte from Chicago. She told Fox 46 how easy the Lynx light rail system is to navigate. Public transit is her only mode of transportation since she sold her car over a decade ago.



“I don’t have a car, I haven’t driven in ten years so I’m just used to taking public transit and I don’t like driving. I’m a really bad driver,” said Perry.

Like thousands of other Charlotteans who use public transit, seats have been slowly filling up. The most recent figures showing more than a million fewer riders this year, compared to the same time last year.



April 2019: 1.8 million riders

April 2020: ~600,000 riders

April 2021: ~700,000 riders



Perry says even a beginner, who’s never taken public transit before can master the art of catching a train in no time.



“There’s a lot of information on their website, the CATS website. You can see the schedule times and the connection times. that’s the best thing to do.”



