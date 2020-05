A tree fell down on a car in south Charlotte during Friday afternoon’s strong storms, trapping two people inside.

Providence Road had to be shut down after the massive tree crashed onto a car. Medic says two people were inside at the time, but thankfully they were able to get out.

Medic did not comment on their condition.

FOX 46 is at the scene where crews are working to get the road back open. No word on what time that will be. Neighbors are encouraged to avoid the area.