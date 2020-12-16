Providence Day in national spotlight after Black student expelled over mother’s ‘harassment’ of teacher

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A private high school in Charlotte has been thrust into the national spotlight after a Black student had his enrollment “terminated” after school officials accused his mother of “bullying, harassment and racially discriminatory actions” toward a staff member.

According to the Facebook post from Providence Day School, the issue began when the parent found that Dr. Nadia Johnson, a Black administrator at the school, had assigned the book ‘Fences’ to her class.

In a report by the New York Times, parent Faith Fox said she was concerned about her son, Jamel, having to read the book within a classroom of mostly white peers, due to the racial slurs peppered throughout the book. Fox told NYT that she imagined the class would be reading the book aloud and didn’t want her son subjected to the language or potential stereotypes associated with Black families.

Providence Day said that students would say ‘N-word’ instead when reading aloud, according to NYT with more of a focus on considering the text as a whole and it’s meaning.

“Fences, as part of school curriculum, has been, and continues to be debated throughout this country. Such discussions are important and necessary,” Head of School Dr. Glyn Cowlishaw said in the Facebook statement.

Cowlishaw say the student’s ‘termination’ was not because of the parent’s complaint over the book, but rather because they say Fox continued to harass the administrator, impacting her along with other Black colleagues, according to the school.

“The enrollment agreement was terminated not because the parent complained or questioned the use of the book Fences in her child’s ninth-grade class. The action occurred because this parent continued a pattern of verbal harassment,” Cowlishaw’s statement said.

According to Cowlishaw, Fox sent one email to the administrator saying, “You fail miserably at your job and are a disgrace to the Black community. I’m embarrassed for you as a so-called expert and representative of the school. You stopped working here years ago… if you ever did.”

Another reportedly read, “she couldn’t be more of a disappointment; she quietly condones more of the same, forgetting the Black experience, if she ever in fact had one.”

A spokeswoman for the school told the New York Times that they had introduced the study of “Fences” in 2017 after some of the school’s Black parents requested more lessons on race, and in a formal statement on their website, the school says they are continuing to “move our community forward in an intentional and authentic way,” with a five-year plan. The stated plan includes:

Explicitly address and teach the school’s founding and acknowledge its role as a white flight school and the impact this history has had on Black communities.

Create an incident form that allows students, faculty, and staff to report incidents of racial bias without fear of retribution.

We will use advisee and other small group forums for students to share their stories and learn how to be anti-racist.

Continue our ongoing review of curriculum, particularly with a lens of how and where the history, culture, and experience of marginalized and oppressed groups are taught. Implementation will begin this year with adjustments finalized by the end of the 20-21 school year. Continue our annual reviews of our TK-12 curriculum in relation to the PD Passport.

Ongoing anti-racist training for faculty, staff, and administration.

Continue review of hiring practices to ensure the process is equitable and free of bias. Create a revised guideline for hiring managers that emphasizes cultural competency as well as knowledge and experience with culturally responsive pedagogy that will be implemented this school year. Form hiring committees to ensure bias does not affect the process.



Cowlishaw says the school encourages questions, challeneges and changes to the curriculum, and hopes to work with parents and community members on those topics.

“However, when a pattern emerges in which a parent veers from healthy debate and appropriate concern about how curriculum impacts his or her child, to bullying, harassment and racially derogatory statements, that parent has crossed the line,” Cowlishaw said in the post.

The school’s formal statement goes on to say that they plan to continue addressing issues of racism and will review policies and procedures going forward.

“We realize we have difficult work ahead of us to create an equitable and inclusive environment where all who attend and work here feel that they truly belong. We know our efforts will not be perfect or above reproach, but we understand that not trying would be far worse. We welcome your input and partnership,” the statement reads.

