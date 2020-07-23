Protests in Gastonia after Black Lives Matter activist says she was treated unfairly at local business

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Demonstrations began in downtown Gastonia Wednesday night and continued Thursday following the arrest of a woman who says she was treated unfairly by a local business, all because she had on a Black Lives Matter pin.

The woman, Lydia Maria Sturgus-Robinson, said the incident happened at Tony’s Ice Cream at 604 E. Franklin Blvd.

She claims she was told to leave the shop after having a conversation with an employee about the pin.

“I said ‘well what is the issue?’ She looked directly down at my Black Lives Matter button that was on my shirt,” Sturgus-Robinson said.

The shop was closed Thursday, but multiple people were coming out with post-it notes and leaving messages like “we support you” and “God bless” for the owner to read.

People are showing up to #TonysIceCream in #Gastonia with these post-it notes in support of the business. The owner hasn’t opened up shop following last night’s protest. @FOX46News at 5 for the full story. pic.twitter.com/OHgQRGPWbr — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) July 23, 2020

“I’ve been trying to let people know it’s not ok to be biased and rude to people solely on this [skin color] or on a button; an ideology simply stating Black lives matter,” Sturgus-Robinson said.

The city of Gastonia released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying multiple arrests were made at the Wednesday night demonstration, but there was no damage to property or injuries. Police deescalated the situation and protestors dispersed by midnight.

“We are hopeful that the coming days will provide continued progress towards unity for all in our City and across the country. We will continue to monitor these interactions and provide leadership. We are asking that all persons stay calm and allow our officials to work with the community as we have been doing.

We are all in this together and we will all get through this together,” the statement read.