WATCH LIVE: Hundreds gather in Uptown at protest for George Floyd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Protesters went marching through Uptown Charlotte Friday evening, demanding justice after a black man was killed in Minneapolis while being taken into police custody.

Streets were flooded with hundreds of protesters Friday, holding signs and speaking through megaphones, chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “Justice for George” and “No Justice, No Peace,” demanding justice for George Floyd.

Floyd died after video showed an officer kneeling on the neck, despite Floyd being heard saying he couldn’t breate. The officer continued kneeling on Floyd’s neck until he passed out.

Video showed Floyd eventually being put on a stretcher and taken away by EMS. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident sparked anger around the country and protests have rung out for days.

On Friday, the police officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck was arrested Friday after three days of often-violent protests that resulted in looting across parts of Minneapolis.

Hours later, many gathered outside of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police headquarters to continue peacefully protesting.