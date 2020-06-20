Protesters pull down Confederate monuments at State Capitol

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of protesters pulled down two Confederate statues in downtown Raleigh Friday evening.

Ropes were tied around two smaller statues that are part of the monument that includes a larger statue at the top. The statue is located at Salisbury and Hillsborough streets.

Around 7:30 p.m., several people tried to pull down the smaller statues using ropes but officers at the scene fought with the protesters to stop them.

By 8 p.m., the crowd was still at the scene, but more officers appeared at the scene. Police were trying to take down the ropes around 8:15 p.m.

Just after 9 p.m., protesters again climbed the statues, put a strap around each, and pulled them down. Both were taken down within a few minutes of each other.

The group moved shortly after. The protesters tried to hang the statues from the Salisbury and Hargett street signs. They began to disperse just before 9:45 p.m. as rain moved through the area.

