Protesters show up at LA hospital treating ambushed cops, yell ‘We hope they die’

Protesters reportedly shouting slogans like “Death to the police!” showed up to the Los Angeles area hospital treating two law enforcement officers who were ambushed and shot on Saturday.
“To the protesters blocking the entrance [and] exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES [AND] EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,” the LA County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning.
A local faith leader who was at the hospital told a KABC reporter that the protesters tried to get into the emergency room.
“They were saying ‘Death to the police’ and ‘Kill the police,’ and these are sheriffs, but the message is still the same. They were using all types of curse words and derogatory terms,” he told KABC. “Unacceptable behavior, because a hospital should be a sanctuary.”
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
The officers are being treated at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif., the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.
For more information on this story, please click here.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE:
- West Nile virus case reported in Rock Hill; mosquito spraying planned Tuesday
- Man shot dead outside Pineville shopping center; first Pineville homicide of 2020
- Trump visits California, Biden talks climate change as wildfires take campaign focus
- 87-year-old missing woman with cognitive impairment may be headed to Myrtle Beach from NC
- Repairs continue after new data shows Huntersville pipeline leaked 4 times more than estimated