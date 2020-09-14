Protesters show up at LA hospital treating ambushed cops, yell ‘We hope they die’

A screen grab from a security camera video released the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows a gunman walking up to sheriff’s deputies and opening fire without warning or provocation in Compton, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush. The sheriff’s department said the male and female deputies were shot in the head and had multiple gunshot wounds and were undergoing surgery. Deputies were searching for a suspect. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

'Y'all gonna die one by one,' a man could be heard shouting

Protesters reportedly shouting slogans like “Death to the police!” showed up to the Los Angeles area hospital treating two law enforcement officers who were ambushed and shot on Saturday.

“To the protesters blocking the entrance [and] exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES [AND] EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,” the LA County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning.

A local faith leader who was at the hospital told a KABC reporter that the protesters tried to get into the emergency room.

“They were saying ‘Death to the police’ and ‘Kill the police,’ and these are sheriffs, but the message is still the same. They were using all types of curse words and derogatory terms,” he told KABC. “Unacceptable behavior, because a hospital should be a sanctuary.”

The officers are being treated at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif., the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.

