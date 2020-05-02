Protesters flood Uptown streets demanding Mecklenburg County open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Protestors took over Uptown Friday, demanding local leaders re-open every business in Mecklenburg County.

“I think we need to be safe but we’re free, safe but free,” one protester told FOX 46.

Cars with signs and honking horns swarmed uptown streets Friday afternoon as protestors chant to reopen Mecklenburg County.

“I have friends that have small businesses and bars and they’ve been closed for about a month now and I’d like to see them reopen,” said Chuck Howard, who supports Reopen NC.

Dozens of people were on foot on the sidewalks, others were driving by in their cars in an effort to social distance.

Those who spoke to FOX 46 say they know the virus is real but still believe now is the time to reopen, others told us it was never a good idea to close in the first place

“We should have never closed businesses. I work in the school system and I don’t get to go back to work and that’s unacceptable,” Amanda Persuitte said.

A common belief shared among these protestors is that the state stay at home order goes against our constitutional rights.

“We should be allowed to be free.”

The economy and whether or not small businesses and families can make it through seemed to be the focus for many out here today.

“It’s important to wear mask and social distance. I think they can do whatever they have to do to make sure everyone is safe, but i feel for them and the income they’ve lost,” Howard said.

“So let’s say we don’t reopen who is going to pay taxes. You’re not going to have taxes for welfare for schools for roads for anything our system will go bankrupt and people will starve and die,” Greg McIntyre said.

The county is set to begin phase one of re-opening one week from today.