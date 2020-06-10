Protesters demand removal of Confederate statue outside Gaston County courthouse

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Since the death of George Floyd, calls to remove confederate statues across the south have ramped up, including calls for the one outside the Gaston County Courthouse.

Tuesday, a group of roughly 30 people chanted for change, “hey, hey, ho, ho, this racist statue has to go!”

“We’re a unified group already,” said Jamal Gillespie of Gaston County Freedom Fighters. “Maybe we’re the ones to get it done.”

Throughout the years, many have challenged the confederate statue outside the Gaston County Courthouse before saying it represents a painful past. It still stands today, however, and Jamal Gillespie says it doesn’t belong outside a courthouse.

“I wouldn’t even say we want this torn down,” he said. “If we can reach a mutual understanding with the group that actually placed this. They can place it in a museum,” he said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The monument was dedicated in 1912. It cost $3,000, and was a gift from the United Daughters of the Confederacy and Children of the Confederacy.

The statue, which is topped with a confederate soldier, overlooks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

“It kind of undermines and contradicts the meaning of this road, which was named for someone who fought for peace, who fought for equality,” Gillespie said.

Just across the street sits a MLK monument, which the protesters cleaned with soap and bottled water until they could see their own reflection.

“I live in Gastonia. I’m a Gastonia native,” said Rashaan Stephens, “so we are here. This is our town. There’s racism in Gaston county as well so we want it to end here as well,” he said.

Sheriff deputies blocked the road for hours so the group could protest safely. Although they don’t expect change overnight, they say they’re in communication with City Council members and city leaders.