Protesters continue to demand removal of courthouse Confederate statue

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Protesters in Gaston County are continuing to call for the removal of a Confederate statue that sits outside of the county courthouse.

On Monday, a group gathered for a planned march around 6 p.m. They were met with counter-protesters waving Confederate flags.

The groups were separated by police tape and several law enforcement officers were around monitoring the demonstrations.

Caution tape separated two groups of protesters today outside the Gaston County Courthouse (confederate statue protest).



This isn’t the first time protesters have gathered in front of the courthouse to demand the statue come down. They were also there on June 9 and just last week, on June 24, the same calls for action were being made.

