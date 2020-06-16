Protesters call for CPI security CEO to resign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Calls for the CEO of a major company here in Charlotte to resign continue to echo throughout the city. On Monday, protesters gathered and demanded that CPI security leader Ken Gill step down.

When CPI employees looked out their window, they may have seen the small group of protesters just outside their front gate.

Some were holding CPI signs that now have a something new on them. It tops what’s been a month some at the company, including Gill, would like to forget.

His comments about the death of George Floyd and his reaction to it, saying “focus on black on black crime as opposed to racial injustice and police brutality,” led to companies cutting ties with CPI.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“We expected and hoped for it, but the speed of it, the Carolina Panthers backing out,” said Jorge Millares, a former CPI employee.

Millares is the one who made Gill’s comments public. He led the protest outside his former workplace. Gill has apologized in the days since, but Millares says more needs to be done.

“Release any CPI customer that wants to be released without any contract or penalty fees,” Millares demanded. “If he is truly sorry, let those customers go.”







There were employees on the other side of the gate at CPI. Protestors did go up to talk. They say they got a note from the employees, saying they were sorry about the comments, that they don’t represent CPI as a whole and they’re addressing it.

“Don’t be doing this stuff right here to cover yourself. Actions speak louder than words,” protester Denzel Williams said.

Millares says that’s not enough.

“The message to the employees is that we’re here for you and you’re not alone.”

The letter to the protesters also said CPI is doing diversity and inclusivity sessions and that they are committed to holding the company accountable.