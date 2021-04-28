Prosecutors: 3-year-old who died had ‘toxic level’ of methadone in her system, cuts and abrasions on her face

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Cherryville mom is now charged with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

A neighbor sent FOX 46 video of Jenna Melton being led away in handcuffs. She’s charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her three-year-old daughter Anna Lee Tadych.

Officers were called out to Melton’s house on Jan. 5. Prosecutors say little Anna was unresponsive and had abrasions on her face.

Prosecutors said the three-year-old child had “toxic levels of methadone” in her system when she died, and that Melton left the narcotic sitting freely around the house.

Police tell FOX 46 that they had to go and get a search warrant to arrest her Tuesday because the mom hid from them in her bedroom when they first went to her door.

The police chief said it took so long to make an arrest because they were waiting on toxicology and autopsy reports from the medical examiner’s office.

The police chief says in the past that the mom was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend and prosecutors say she’s also been charged before with DWI and hit-and-run.

A judge gave Melton a $500,000 bond today. The defense asked the judge for only $25,000 bond so that Melton could get out and get treatment for her substance abuse problem.