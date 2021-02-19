Property owners can begin cleaning up with Tent City cleared out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Property owners can now begin taking down tarps and cleaning up the rat-infested homeless encampment that is now under an order for people who have been living there to get out.

People were seen carrying bags of items and walking away from Tent City, which has been home for many for more than a year.

The county told FOX 46 that within the last several hours on Friday, there were only 15 to twenty people still on site.

Mecklenburg County says between referrals and actual placements, they expect to put more than 200 people up in hotels.

“We do not have a firm number of people who have refused our offer of a hotel room, however, in the event that there are, we will encourage them to collect their belongings, leave the site, so that the site can be cleaned and the infestation eradicated,” County Manager Dena Diorio said.

Diorio says the property owners have 72 hours to get everything cleaned up, and the health director says the owners have to get in contact with pest control to remove the rats.

“Rats multiply and they multiply rapidly, and that’s our biggest concern, that’s why we put the time constraints on this order and the sooner we get pest control in there to control this situation, the better we’re going to be,” Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Mecklenburg County says they will be working with people they have temporarily placed in hotels to get them the resources for more permanent housing.

Diorio says from here on, it’s going to be up to the property owners to step in and take charge to make sure people don’t come back and start setting up tents again.

Mecklenburg County’s order to vacate really does not carry a lot of legal weight.

Police are not required to enforce it, but if police or a property owner observes someone trespassing here, they can arrest the person.