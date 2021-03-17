Project underway to get more streetlights along Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s one of Charlotte’s busiest roads and thousands drive on it daily, yet a large portion of it remains dark and completely unlit. What’s worse, is that those dangerous conditions have played a role in several deaths and crashes.

Billy Graham Parkway is one of the oldest roads in the Charlotte area, but it’s seriously lacking streetlights.

The road has claimed lives, and that’s why City Council stepped in last year to shine a light on the sometimes harrowing roadway.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Illuminated by mostly the headlights of drivers, commuters on Billy Graham have spent decades driving this twisting expressway without the help of overhead lighting.

It’s been in the shadows far too long, but the light at the end of the parkway is here.

A $1.8 million project is in the fast lane, according to the Charlotte Department of Transportation. It was just last year that City Council unanimously approved the contract to install more than 300 streetlights along the roadway. It’s a move that could end up saving lives.

Crashes are constant on the parkway, according to the City Of Charlotte. Since 2014, there have been nine deaths and 56 crashes with some kind of injury.

There were some roadblocks though, the first of which was COVID-19. The large teams that it takes to put poles together couldn’t gather, so production was slowed down.

Then, there was a Federal Aviation Administration permitting process. Because the parkway is so close to the airport, there is a limit on how bright the lights can be, so the FAA had to sign off.

Duke Energy is helping too. They’re flipping the switch as new poles are put up and constructing new circuits to create a safer commute.

So look on the bright side because those lights are coming soon.