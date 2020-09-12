‘Project Exodus’ helps former felons remove face tattoos for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It began with an effort by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and has expanded to better the lives of many in the Queen City and surrounding areas.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West flew to Charlotte to partner with the owner of Essential Aesthetics and Laser last year to help a former felon remove face tattoos.

From that, a free tattoo removal service formed for previously incarcerated men and women wanting to better their lives.

It’s called “Project Exodus,” and it’s changing lives one tattoo removal at a time.

“I saw it as a dead end road,” said Kory Little, who was getting face tattoos removed. “People look at you like you’re a thug or you’re crazy for having tattoos on your face.”

You may not be able to erase a painful past, but you can sometimes remove the reminders. In Kory’s case– that’s in the form of face tattoos.

“I was going back and forth to jail and faced a life sentence,” Little said. “And I just got tired of doing it.”

Though jail time may be over, Kory still sometimes feels incarcerated by his ink.

“I got these tattoos when I was younger,” said Little. “And I want to get them off now because they symbolize a lot of things I don’t agree with now.”

Behind every spark of pain, lies a purpose.

“All my tattoos on my face were gang related and people from my area know what they mean,” Little said. “And I’m not a gang member anymore and don’t condone stuff like that– that’s why I wanna get them off.”

“Project Exodus” is making that possible at absolutely no cost.

“I have the laser here and a heart for people trying to make a change in their lives,” said Essential Aesthetics and Laser Owner Lori Alessandrini.

Lori and Brandon Feely partnered up to be the non-profit leaders behind the laser.

“I went to prison when I was 17 and got out when I was 25,” Feely said. Overtime, you grow up and want better.”

The free tattoo removal program is for formerly gang involved and previously incarcerated men and women. The mission is to provide hope, love and support to people striving for positive change for the future.

You can expect five to six sessions on average, but it could take up to ten.

If you or someone you know could utilize the program– you can fill out the registration form here.

