Pro-Trump group and Proud Boys gather in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people who appeared to be former President Donald Trump supporters protested in downtown Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

As of mid-afternoon, Proud Boys and Trump supporters were on one side of the parking lot at the intersection of Jones and Blount streets.

Police were standing between them and another group of people in the area across from the Executive Mansion. The other group appeared to be anti-Trump.

The Trump supporters were talking about people not being required to wear masks, freedom is a birthright and COVID-19 vaccines.

People at the rally said it was a planned “worldwide rally for freedom and democracy.” A CBS 17 reporter at the scene recognized at least one person who had been at the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

At least two trucks that appeared to belong to Trump supporters were driven away from the area and did not appear to have license plates.

Counter-protesters asked Raleigh police officers why they did not stop drivers who were driving without license plates.

The event was over by 5 p.m.

Raleigh police said no one was cited or arrested during the events.