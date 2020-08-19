President Trump wants to charge people crossing border to help pay for wall

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to impose a fee to cars crossing from Mexico into the United States to pay for the border wall.

The President did not offer more details as to when the fee would begin or how much it would cost. He did state it would be a “very small amount because under normal circumstances millions of cars and trucks” cross the border.

President Donald Trump visiting border wall in June near Yuma, Arizona.

“They’ll pay at the border at the crossings. We’re going to charge a fee to cars that cross. It doesn’t matter if they pay today or in the coming months, Mexico will pay,” Trump said. “We have a great relationship with Mexico.”

Having Mexico pay for the border wall was one of the campaign promises then-candidate Donald Trump made as he ran for office. That has not happened.

“You’re already investing your time, you’re investing gas, you’re spending your money why should we pay for wall,” said Sylvia Sandoval. “We already pay enough, if it wasn’t for us crossing and working over there and leaving our money what would happen to their economy,”

Sylvia Sandoval crosses the border daily to work in San Diego area as a caregiver. (Jorge Nieto Special for Border Report)

Martinez and others border commuters Border Report spoke to say they don’t want the fee.

“I understand what he’s trying to do but this is not the way to go,” said Victor Martinez. “It’s not a toll road charging people to use it, if it’s going to be like that, Mexico can do the same thing and charge triple, double what they charge us to come back,” said Martinez.

Victor Martinez crosses the border daily to take of his grandparents in Tijuana, Mexico. (Jorge Nieto Special for Border Report)

The President mentioned that paying for the border wall could result from a combination of the border crossing fees and instituting a tax on money sent to Mexico by people who work north of the border but send money to family in Mexico.

Mr. Trump was in Yuma, Arizona when he made these comments. He was there to accept an endorsement from the National Border Patrol Council.

Tens of thousands of motorists cross the border daily at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the busiest land crossing in the Western Hemisphere. (Jorge Nieto Special for Border Report)

Trump also said the wall is stopping the arrival of new COVID-19 cases into the U.S. He went on to say Tijuana is the “most infected place in South America.” The city, and Mexico for that matter, are located in North America.

