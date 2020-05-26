President Trump gives Gov. Cooper one week to decide on RNC

President Donald Trump is giving North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper one week to decide about the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.

Cooper is not backing down on keeping the convention safe and healthy, but he says he hopes they can find a reasonable way to make it happen in Charlotte.

“We’re not going to sacrifice the health and safety of North Carolinians,” said Cooper.

While Cooper says he’s waiting on the RNC to send him detailed plans on the convention, other states and cities are jumping in to court Republicans.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted to President Trump, “We hope you will consider the Peach State,” and Jacksonville, Florida Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted, “We would be honored to host the Republican National Convention.”

This after Trump took to twitter Monday threatening to move the convention if governor cooper won’t allow the convention space to be “fully occupied.”

“I’m not surprised by anything I see on Twitter. I will say that it’s ok for political conventions to be political, but pandemic response cannot be,” said Cooper.

Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham tells FOX 46 there’s no safe way that the Spectrum Center, the RNC host site, can be at full capacity.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that it’s the President being the President and that cooler heads will prevail and do what’s in the best interest of the citizens of Charlotte, as well as what’s in the best interest of our visitors of the RNC.”