President Trump, First Lady shun tradition as Biden administration enters White House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Tomorrow’s inauguration–normally an exciting, peaceful transfer of power–will look very different for President-Elect Joe Biden.

Some traditions that are usually practiced when a new administration is elected into the White House will not be happening this time around, one of which involving the First Lady.

According to reports, Melania Trump will not be giving Dr. Jill Biden the “Tea and Tour”, which is when the first lady gives her successor a tour of the White House living quarters. This tradition started in 1952 and has carried through each administration despite political tensions, up until now.

“First ladies have done it, I think since maybe Eisenhower, and they haven’t been warm and fuzzy, some of them very chilly. If it hadn’t been for Donald Trump, Melania may have done one. It would have been chilly, to say the least, but it would’ve been done,” said Dr. Susan Roberts, a Political Science Professor at Davidson College.

But some traditions will still happen regardless of the administration’s feelings.

“Somewhere in Washington are 36 semi-trucks parked waiting, 19 to take out the president’s presidential stuff, and 19 to bring in the new administration’s stuff,” Terry Sullivan, Executive Director of the White House Transition Project, said.

A previous White House Chef said that some of these traditions are not necessary depending on the circumstances of the incoming administration.

“The important thing to remember is Joe [Biden] lived and worked in the White House for eight years so he probably could care less if someone is there to show him around or not,” Martin Mongiello, previous White House Chef, said.

President Trump’s decision not to attend Biden’s inauguration is uncommon, but not the first of its kind. John Adams was the first president to refuse to attend his successor, Thomas Jefferson’s inauguration.