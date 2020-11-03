President Trump criticizes process of counting votes after Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- President Donald Trump is criticizing vote-counting after Election Day, which is a normal part of the electoral process.

FOX 46 spoke to a government and politics professor from UNC-Chapel Hill, who explains how the process works.

“Wow, what a crowd!” Trump said at his rally in Fayeteville Monday afternoon.

Campaigning down to the wire, both presidential candidates hopping from one swing state to another before Election Day 2020.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“It’s go time. Tomorrow’s the day,” Joe Biden said to his crowd in Pennsylvannia.

At a campaign event in North Carolina Sunday, President Trump told reporters that he does not think ballots should be collected after election night.

“I think it’s a terrible thing when people or, or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over.”

UNC Government Professor Bob Joyce says it is important for people to keep in mind that election night results are only preliminary. He says there are always more votes to count, including late-arriving absentee ballots and provisional ballots.

With the vast number of mail-in votes this year, plus potential lawsuits and appeals, the race may not be called for days. And, it will take even longer to certify results.

“The county boards of elections go into canvass, as it’s called, ten days after the election and it is at the canvass that the county boards of elections make the determinations as to what the official results of the election are,” Joyce said.

President Trump is already talking about legal challenges to the elections results, telling reporters that as soon as Election Day is over, “we’re going in with our lawyers.”

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE