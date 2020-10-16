President Donald Trump coming to Gastonia Wednesday, campaign announces

US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- President Donald Trump will be back in North Carolina next week, making a campaign stop in Gastonia.

The Trump campaign announced that the president will visit on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and is expected to deliver remarks are 7:00 p.m.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Trump was in Greenville, NC on Thursday where he held a rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. The visit came 13 days after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a warning to attendees in Greenville, the president’s campaign said, “By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE