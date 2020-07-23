President Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of RNC, Charlotte events to continue

WASHINGTON (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- President Donald Trump announced that he is canceling the Jacksonville portion of the RNC during a Thursday evening news conference.

The president said there will be virtual rallies and a convention speech.

“To have a big convention, it’s not the right time. I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville component.”

The main event was moved out of Charlotte in June after NC Gov. Roy Cooper would not guarantee that the event would go on at full capacity.

Leaders in Jacksonville had recently expressed concern, and were planning to scale back the event and put safety restrictions in place.

RELATED: JACKSONVILLE RESTRICTS NUMBER OF PEOPLE ALLOWED AT RNC; SHERIFF EXPRESSES SERIOUS CONCERNS

The RNC responded to the sheriff’s comments saying in part, “the Department of Justice is in the process of allocating millions of dollars in a safety grant. Jacksonville has accommodated upwards of 70,000 people for football games and other events and we are confident in state, local and federal officials to be able to ensure a safe event for our attendees.”

Following the announcement, Trump said the adminstration wants to show leadership with this move, encouraging less gatherings and more social distancing.

“There’s nothing more crowded than a convention,” Trump said. “I think we’re setting an example by doing this.”