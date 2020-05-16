President Trump accuses NC Governor of ‘playing politics’ with shutdown, without evidence

President Trump, without evidence, accused North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper of “playing politics” with the shutdown by not reopening the state fast enough, in an interview with the Washington Examiner. The president also suggested it would be a “good move” for Democrats to cancel their convention while promising to push forward with his own.

For the first time, the president seemed to open the door to the possibility of relocating the convention, if needed.

“We’ll have a convention,” the president told the Washington Examiner on Thursday. “I’m a traditionalist, but we’ll have to see, like everything else, but I think we’ll be in good shape by that time.”

“We have a great state, North Carolina, that’s been very, very good,” the president continued “Although it’s got a Democrat governor so we have to be a little bit careful…because they’re playing politics….by delaying the openings…They think it’s a bad thing for me if they delay the opening. I think it’s bad for them.”

On Friday, the governor’s office pushed back against the president’s remarks.

“As the governor said, pandemics cannot be political,” said communications director Sadie Weiner. “North Carolina is using the data and the science based on White House guidance to inform our three-phased approach to lifting restrictions. The health and safety of North Carolinians is the top priority as we battle COVID-19.”

Outside the Capitol Friday morning, Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord) said he was unaware of the back-and-forth between the president and the governor and could not comment. He did express confidence that the Republican National Convention will take place, as planned, August.

“We’re about 100 days out from the convention in Charlotte and we’re very excited,” said Hudson. “It will be a great time to showcase our region.”

READ THE PRESIDENT’S FULL COMMENTS HERE