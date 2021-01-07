President Obama releases statement on D.C. protests

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- President Barack Obama released a statement Wednesday evening as violent protests broke out across the D.C. area and demonstrators stormed the Capitol building.

“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation,” the former president said.

Pro-Trump supporters began flooding into the streets of Washington, D.C. in the afternoon to show their displeasure with Congress’ Electoral College count to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Protesters have been egged on as President Donald Trump continued to push claims of voter fraud, and made unfounded claims alleging widespread voter fraud.

“We’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise,” Obama said. “For two months now, a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth.”

Obama stated that the pro-Trump supporters laying attacks on the Capitol have “spiraled further and further from reality,” and said we are seeing the consequences of years of detrimental rhetoric in “a violent crescendo.”

Several Republican lawmakers have boldly stepped up in the midst of the chaos to condemn the actions of violent protesters, and encourage more peaceful action, and the 44th President called attention to the Georgia senators who conceded in their race.

‘I’ve been heartened to see many members of the President’s party speak up forcefully today. Their voices add to the examples of Republican state and local election officials in states Georgia who’ve refused to be intimidated and have discharged their duties honorably.”

The former president ended on a hopeful note, saying he believes President-elect Biden is working to restore a purpose to politics, and encouraged all citizens to come together as one.

“It’s up to all of us as Americans, regardless of party, to support him in that goal.”

Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021

