‘Predatory’ towing company dissolves amid state lawsuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A judge has placed restrictions on Charlotte towing company, accused of price gouging truck drivers, so that “further violation of law and further harm to the public might be prevented.”

Days before, on May 13, the company filed articles of dissolution with the state. It is unclear if they will try to reopen under a different name.

At least a dozen truck drivers – many hauling essential supplies – first turned to FOX 46 for help back in March. Several accused Charlotte-based A1 Towing Solutions of “targeting” them and price gouging during a State of Emergency. The truckers say they were booted, often while still inside the truck, and charged upwards of $4000 to have it removed.

Following our series of investigations, the state stepped in to get results.

Attorney General Josh Stein sued A1 Towing Solutions and its owner David Satterfield, citing complaints from three truck drivers, who first spoke out to FOX 46. Now, a judge has granted a preliminary injunction against the company.

RELATED: NC ATTORNEY GENERAL SUES TOWING COMPANY FOLLOWING FOX 46 INVESTIGATIONS

“Until this case is resolved in court, they cannot do what they were doing before,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “And that’s a great thing for the truckers of the Charlotte region.”

Under the order, the company:

Cannot charge an “unreasonably excessive price.”

Must have written permission from the property owner to tow or boot every vehicle.

Cannot charge double by booting both the tractor and trailer when they are attached.

Cannot boot a vehicle when the driver is inside without first informing the driver or requesting that they move.

Cannot threaten to charge more to “coerce consumers into paying excessive fees.

Cannot threaten to charge a “DMV filing fee” when “no filing fee of such amount is required.”

Cannot charge a credit card fee.

The judge said the company can charge, at most, $500 to remove a boot on a tractor trailer. This could have implications for other towing companies who have also charged thousands of dollars to remove boots. One company reportedly threatened to charge $10,000 if a truck was towed.

If Satterfield is caught price gouging now, or violating the judge’s order, he could face sanctions and be held in contempt of court.

“We’re not done yet,” said Stein. “We want to make sure the truckers get their money back.”

FOX 46 tried reaching out Thursday but a recording said the phone number for the company “has been changed, disconnected, or is no longer in service.” Previously, an employee who refused to give his name, blamed truckers for parking where they shoudn’t and ignoring posted warning signs. The employee said the company will fight the lawsuit and will not issue refunds.

“The price has been the same since day one before the coronavirus so how is this price gouging?,” the man previously told FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant by phone. “We’ve got written consent to get the trucks off their property. We’ve got signs at every entrance that clearly states, ‘No tractor-trailers.’ So, where are we doing something wrong?”

The Better Business Bureau has now issued an alert for the company and suspended its accreditation.

“I felt this is un-American in the time of need,” Sam Serhal told FOX 46 back in April.

Serhal owns the similar-sounding Charlotte company, A1 Towing and Recovery. He has been in business for 25 years. Satterfield’s A1 Towing Solutions formed six months ago in November 2019.

Due to confusion over the two names, and deaths threats Serhal is now getting, he wants Satterfield to remove “A1” from the company name.

“I hate it for Mr. Serhal that he’s being misidentified,” said Stein. “We are very much aware of Mr. Serhal’s problems and we’re taking a look at whatever our options are.”

This is the first price gouging lawsuit in North Carolina. Stein hopes it sends a message.

“The idea that a company would exploit something like this moment of national crisis to make a quick buck,” said Stein, “I find absolutely unacceptable, inexcusable, that’s why we’re in court trying to put a stop to these bad practices.”

Read the preliminary injunction here.

Read the complaint here.

Read the BBB alert here.