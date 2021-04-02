Prayer vigil held in northwest Charlotte after multiple shootings leave juveniles injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It was an emotional evening on Hovis Road as community members gathered to pray and plead for change in the community after shootings in the area left multiple juveniles injured.

Pastors were praying and some people in attendance were spoking positive messages to the community.

One of those people was the grandmother of the seven-year-old. She said thankfully, her granddaughter is still stable and doctors were able to get the bullet out. She was one of several victims in this week’s shootings.

“They broke his femur, shattered his hip and damaged his pelvis,” another mother told FOX 46.

That’s happened to her 15-year-old son. He was one of the victims in the multiple shootings in northwest Charlotte.

“He was walking from the store,” she said.

Something he does every day.

“I actually heard the shots. One of my neighbors was walking from the store too and he came and knocked the door and said ‘I don’t know if they’ve been shot or not but someone is shooting at them,’” the teen’s mother said. “So I come up the street and sure enough they were shot.”

The emotion she felt was something she had never experienced.

“I was scared because I had never been through anything like that and that’s my baby,” she said.

Community activist Lucille Puckett says he was one of the shooting victims that this prayer vigil was dedicated too as well.

“Within 24 hours we had 5 shootings that involved young people,” Puckett said.

That includes a seven-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet.

“In the presence of peace violence can’t exist,” one of the speakers said to the crowd. “If we’re out there, engaging our community, that negative element can’t prosper because it has no one to serve.”

Several community leaders attended the vigil and encouraged people to be active in the community.



“We need to be out here, we need to be proactive. I think if we’re a little more visible in our community, then change will come and violence will decrease,” Puckett said.

Something everyone agrees on is that the violence has got to end.

“Whatever it is, let it go, or like I say, go to God about it cause can’t nobody fix it but him. Come on y’all we got to stop this.”