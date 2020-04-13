Power outages top 275,000 as storms pound NC

This large tree fell down on a building along Morehead. Police have a stretch of the road blocked off.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A strong line of storms that has left at least 12 dead across the South has knocked out power to at least 275,000 customers as of 9:55 a.m. Monday, Duke Energy reports.

The majority of the outages are reported around the Charlotte area with more than 44,000 outages.

As of 8 a.m., Mecklenburg County has 45,740 while Wake County has 28,638 outages.

The main line of storms passed over the Queen City around 7 a.m. with strong winds lingering behind.

North Carolina power outages:

6:45 a.m.: 144,000

7 a.m.: 147,853

7:15 a.m.: 157,948

7:30 a.m.: 167,883

7:35 a.m.: 191,916

7:50 a.m.: 193,871

8:10 a.m.: 217,543

9:55 a.m.: 275,967

