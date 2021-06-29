Power outage delays first concert back at PNC Music Pavilion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A power outage at the first concert back at the PNC Music Pavilion delayed the start of Tuesday’s show with ‘Chicago.’

Some fans tell Fox 46 they were first informed the show moved from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Then, as everyone was in line, they were told there was a delay due to a power outage in the area.

Many went back to their cars to tailgate a little longer, but some did go home and are writing on the venue concert page about how to get a refund.

Some went home because they said staff told them the show was canceled or they heard from Duke Energy that power was not going to be restored until 10:45.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

One person wrote on the venue Facebook page, they were going home because “They have better things to do than wait in line.”

The gates opened around 8 p.m. and the first set started at 8:55 p.m.

