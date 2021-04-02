Pothole Patrol: NCDOT starting to repair some of the Queen City’s biggest road costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you drive in the Charlotte area, you’ve no doubt come in contact with something that costs drivers across the country billions in repair every year: Potholes.

It’s something even the pros can’t avoid. FOX 46 is tracking down the worst of the worst and seeing that they get repaired, helping you save time and money on the road.

After FOX 46 reported a huge pothole off Sam Wilson and I-85, it only took a couple days for road crews to get around to repair it. The repair took about an hour to complete, which is a small price for such a giant hole.

“I’ve had my own fair share,” Chris Roman said.

Christopher Roman is a technician at DL Automotive. He says vehicles that hit the worst of the worst potholes have been through his bay.

“It can be very expensive it can go up to $3,000,” Roman said.

In the wheel well, components that hold the wheel on the body are most at risk when you hit a pothole at high speed.

“Worst case scenario, if you do hit a pothole, what would being is your control arm,” Roman said. “And sometimes the shock will bend.”

He says the best thing you can do is take it slow.

“The very last minute, when you’re doing 60 miles an hour, it comes up very fast.”

NCDOT has the same message to drivers: Take it slow. They also want people to know help is on the way with patching material now that warm weather is here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“It’s a mix of gravel and other material and during the winter months it doesn’t cure, as well as hot mix would and that’s why we have to address over and over,” an NCDOT worker told FOX 46. “In the grander scheme of things, the goal is to get that section of roadway resurfaced.”

Remember that pothole FOX 46 reported at Sam Wilson and I-85? It was filled with that hot mix.

You start with a primer solution that looks like tar that helps the mix stick to the open roadway. Then the hot mix is shoveled into the hole and a leveling device is used to keep the repair flush with the existing blacktop.

FOX 46 wants to hear from you about the worst potholes you see around the Charlotte area. Reach out to Hawker Vanguard via Twitter or email, or send an email to the station with a picture or location of roadway that needs to be looked at to newstips@fox46.com.