Post-Christmas purge creates massive pile of trash at Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s arguably the worst part of the holidays: cleanup. Cleanup at Seigle Pointe Apartments, however, has created an even bigger mess.

“It’s piling up everywhere and it’s not a good look,” said Jasmine Eaddy, resident at Seigle Pointe Apartments.

A roughly six-foot tall mound of trash has stacked up outside the main dumpster on Winding Path Way. Residents described it.

“Like a junkyard right now,” Avis Walker told FOX 46. “It looks pretty bad right now.”

Joyce Whennie said, “I live on the first floor and my window is right there. [It’s] really, really bad.”

The pile contains half eaten apples, a guitar, boxes for a kids electric car, a crockpot box, crutches and more. While FOX 46 was there, people kept piling it on.

“It’s not broken,” Eaddy said. “It’s not broken; it’s laziness.”

Other residents also blamed themselves.

“I think it’s the people that live here,” Whennie said. “I don’t think it’s the dumpster,” she continued, “because when it gets full, we don’t have nowhere to put it, so people just put it right there.”

FOX 46 talked briefly to a manager who said she wasn’t authorized to speak to the media. Less than an hour later, a truck came by and moved the dumpster back, closer to the chute.

A short while later, solid waste crews drove up to check it out, but by that time, apartment complex staff members were removing the trash. It took three men 35 minutes to throw away roughly half of the heap that was there.

