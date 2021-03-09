Popular immersive Van Gogh art show coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A popular art show is coming to Charlotte and it’s got the Queen City buzzing.

The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit will be arriving soon. It features Vincent Van Gogh’s art projected over 500,000 cubic feet.

“Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius,” the website reads. “You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings.”

The organizers say social distancing circles and strict sanitizing policies are in place to make sure visitors are safe.

The exhibit has already been featured in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Phoenix and Chicago.

You can sign up here to be notified when tickets go on sale.