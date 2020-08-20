Popular Charlotte radio show host gives heartbreaking eulogy after 21-year-old daughter killed in crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Video of a popular Charlotte radio show host giving a heartbreaking eulogy at his 21-year-old daughter’s funeral has been released.

Video of the speech was shared on the Ace & TJ Show’s Facebook page on Thursday, Aug. 20.

“Ace was hesitant to share this… His daughter, Payton, passed away at the end of July. Ace did the eulogy at her funeral a few days later and he was incredible. We’re now sharing the eulogy with all of you. If you’d like to watch, hit the link in our bio.”

“If I gave you one second and said…come up with an image of Payton in your mind right now I can guarantee you I would see smiles all over this room,” Ace said, while holding back tears, standing in front of her coffin. “So come up with an image of Payton in your mind right now. Because that’s what she would have loved.”

Payton Cannon, 21, as driving north on Brawley School Road near Lightship Drive around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 when she ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree at a high rate of speed.

Cannon is the daughter of David Cannon, publicly known as “Ace” of the Ace and TJ Show which is a popular syndicated morning radio show originating out of Charlotte.

“Payton loved her mother with all of her heart, and Tuesday evening she had stopped by the house and they had a great conversation. And that’s truly a blessing that they had that time,” Ace said. “It’s a wonderful blessing because no stone was left un-turned. As the way it should be.”

Cannon was the only person inside the vehicle during the wreck and she was restrained by a seat belt. High speed was a contributing factor in the crash, NC Highway Patrol said.

“I said the other day I did not know that a heart could break this much. But you have been here, all of you in some way, and you have been God’s blessing for us, and we are so very thankful,” Ace said. “Theses are always one of those moments people talk about, what we would do for someone, what they would want us to do…well…Payton would want you to tell a funny story, remember the good times, help a friend, and smile. Because that’s what she did.”

Watch David Cannon’s eulogy in-full here: