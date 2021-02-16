Trump-appointed US attorney for Western NC resigns; oversaw Causey bribery scheme, $3B Wells Fargo suit

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The lead prosecuting attorney for the western district of North Carolina is resigning, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Murray will step aside on February 28 and Attorney Bill Stetzer will serve during the interim. Murray was appointed by Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2017. Murray was tasked with cracking down on immigration, gangs, banking fraud, and drug trafficking.

One of his highest-profile cases was against Wells Fargo and resulted in the bank having to fork over $3 billion for inappropriate sales practices. The bribery case against North Carolina billionaire Greg Lindberg involving state insurance commissioner Mike Causey, and a large antitrust settlement with Atrium Health were among his other notable cases.

Murray has many ties to Charlotte. His offices were, in part, based in Charlotte, and he oversaw about 80 federal prosecutors and staff members. He is a former district attorney for Mecklenburg County. Murray is a UNC Charlotte graduate. He attended law school in Chapel Hill.

“I am proud of our accomplishments and our collective hard work to protect communities across the district and to seek justice,” Murray said in a prepared statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

It is unclear at this time who will replace Murray and what Murray’s future holds. He has been in public service for 30 years including the civilian and military sectors.