NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the top Republicans in North Carolina is calling for a Congressional inquiry into a member of his own party.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) called for the inquiry on Twitter Wednesday morning after the right-leaning Washington Examiner ran a story Tuesday night alleging Cawthorn may have been involved in insider trading.

“Insider trading by a member of Congress is a serious betrayal of their oath, and Congressman Cawthorn owes North Carolinians an explanation. There needs to be a thorough and bipartisan inquiry into the matter by the House Ethics Committee,” Tillis wrote.

According to the Washington Examiner article, the allegations against Cawthorn involve a cryptocurrency he has publicly stated he owned.

On December 29th, Cawthorn posed for a photo, which was later posted to Instagram, with several people, including one of the key figures of the Let’s Go Brandon cryptocurrency.

The meme coin is named after the chant used to mock President Joe Biden.

In the comments of the photo, Cawthorn wrote, “Tomorrow we go to the moon!”

Sure enough, the next day, NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, the original Brandon in the chant, signed on with the cryptocurrency to be his primary sponsor on his racecar.

The value of the cryptocurrency shot up 75% right away.

But days later, NASCAR pulled the plug on the sponsorship and the value of the meme coin fell to zero.

According to the Washington Examiner article, watchdog groups believe Cawthorn’s comments the night before a major announcement show he may have had non-public knowledge about an event that could cause a significant impact on his financial dealings.

“We’re starting to see this coordinated drip campaign. When I say a drip campaign, it’s where they’re going to drop an attack article every one or two days just to try to kill our death by a thousand cuts. That’s their main strategy,” Cawthorn said in an Instagram video.

While he doesn’t specifically mention Tillis, Cawthorn does allude to the Republican Senator in his video where he calls out the Republican establishment.

Tillis has endorsed Cawthorn’s opponent in the upcoming primary, State Sen. Chuck Edwards.

His Super PAC has also run an ad against Cawthorn.