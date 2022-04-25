(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Newly revealed text messages to former White House Chief of Staff and North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, shows the steps the Trump inner circle was taking to try to overturn the 2020 election results.

Meadows turned the text messages, more than 2,000 of them, over to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol. The messages were originally obtained by CNN.

The texts show Meadows speaking with members of the Trump family, including Ivanka and Donald, Jr., White House officials, more than 40 current and former Republican lawmakers and TV news hosts.

On November 19, Meadows texted Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Mr. Secretary. Mark Meadows here. If you could give me a brief call at your convenience. Thank you,” the text said.

Again, on December 5, Meadows reached out, “Mr. Secretary. Can you call the White House switchboard…? Your voicemail is full.”

Less than a month later, former President Trump had a phone call with Raffensperger and, according to a released recording, told the Georgia Republican, “What I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than [the 11,779-vote margin of defeat] we have, because we won the state.”

The District Attorney in Fulton County has been investigating Trump’s attempts to tamper with the election after that phone call recording was released.

The text messages also show the attempts from other lawmakers to subvert the 2020 election result.

On January 5, Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, a close GOP ally of Meadows, weighed in.

“On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all — in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence,” Jordan wrote.

Meadows responded the morning of January 6: “I have pushed for this. Not sure it is going to happen.”

On Election Day, Meadows was texting with Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity, a close ally of the former President.

“Hey. NC gonna be ok?” Hannity asked, referring to the vote count in Meadows’ home state of North Carolina.

“Stress every vote matters. Get out and vote. On Radio,” Meadows wrote back.

“Yes sir. On it. Any particular place we need to push,” asked Hannity.

“Pennsylvania. NC AZ,” Meadows wrote, “Nevada.”

“Got it,” Hannity texted back. “Everywhere.”

Meadows couldn’t be reached for comment.