WASHINGTON, D.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — U.S. Senator and one-time presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is calling out U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on his loyalties to his own political party.

The Vermont Democrat is frustrated with the conservative-leaning Democratic Senator from West Virginia after the failure of the Senate to codify Roe V. Wade ahead of a potential overturn of the legislation that federally gives women the right to an abortion.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, Sanders indirectly tweeted about Manchin siding with the GOP on the issue, and other issues despite being a Democrat.

“If you can’t stand up for a woman’s right to choose, for voting rights, for an economy that works for all, why are you caucusing with the Senate Democrats?” said Sanders.

Manchin joined Senate Republicans on Wednesday to block legislation that would preserve abortion protections into law. A conservative-majority Supreme Court could possibly overturn the 1973 landmark decision this summer.

Democrats have warned that decision would rip away what has been a right for millions of women for nearly half a century, with the negative effects disproportionately falling on the poor.

It is outrageous that in the year 2022 we are talking about the government saying to women that they cannot have the choice about what they can do with their own bodies. pic.twitter.com/jE0LjJQWhz — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 11, 2022

Republicans argued the legislation considered by the Senate went further than most Americans would want to go on abortion rights, infringing on religious liberty and state laws.

Manchin voted against the earlier version of the bill, and remained opposed. He hasn’t commented on his decision.

Manchin, who talks frequently with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), has also been a holdout denying Democrats of the votes needed to eliminate the filibuster.

Nexstar sister publication The Hill contributed to this story.