RNC in CLT: 20 days away

The Republican National Convention is expected to begin in Charlotte in 20 days on August 24. FOX 46 has been trying to weeks to gather more information about the event by contacting the press office for the event, but our requests haven’t been returned.



On Monday the RNC got back to FOX 46 with the following statement about the convention: “The RNC continues to work with local health partners, government officials and all stakeholders to prioritize the health and safety of convention attendees and the Charlotte community.”



More than 300 delegates are still expected in Charlotte to conduct official business. Where that meeting will be held is still unknown. The mayor’s office was able to confirm to FOX 46 that the RNC has rented out a space in a hotel uptown.



Official information about how the delegate meeting will work, where it will be held, if President Trump will visit and how people can view the event has not been released. A spokesperson for the RNC told FOX 46 more details will be released when they are available.



Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eislet tells FOX 46 Charlotte City Council is also still largely in the dark about how the RNC will work. Right now city leaders say they are still planning for a scaled down, smaller version. City council is expected to receive an RNC briefing within the next week. Eislet says the City Attorney has been in contact with the RNC host committee.



As for security at the event, the City of Charlotte no longer has access to the $50 million security grant. Eislet says $33 million of that grant went to Jacksonville, Florida when the convention was briefly moved there.

CMPD told FOX 46 last week they are prepared to provide security for the convention, no matter how large or small the event turns out to be. The department says they can’t get into specifics about how much is being spent on security.



A spokesperson for the RNC says CMPD and the United States Secret Service will release more information about security, including street closures, about 7-10 days before the convention.