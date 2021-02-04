Exclusive: SC GOP members react to NC Rep. Adams, Democrats proposal on student debt relief

WASHINGTON D.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)—Representative Alma Adams, along with other Democrats from the House and Senate are calling for President Biden to sign an executive action to relieve students from up to $50,000 dollars in student loan debt.

This morning democratic legislatures held a press event explaining their plan to cancel student loan debt. Representative Adams said the Biden Administration has the power relieve struggling Americans, especially black and brown communities who she says are disproportionately affected by student debt.

The national student loan debt is $1.7 trillion, but these democratic legislatures say once students are free from their loans they will heavily contribute to the economy.

The democratic lawmakers say they don’t want to draft legislation to enact this because it would take too long, and this issues is a crisis that needs immediate relief.

Republican lawmakers from the House disagree.

“It’s a misappropriation of funds. It’s a misguided attempt. Colleges have gone up to 100 percent in the last 20 years, there’s no lever to keep them to keep, I guess, honest, or keep the costs halfway reasonable. There’s got to be some accountability of it and it’s simply not there, particularly this money,” said Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

Representative William Timmons, of South Carolina, has federal student loans himself but doesn’t agree with the cancellation of all debt.

“I don’t think they thought it through and, you know, the next question is, what about graduate school? What about undergrad? What about people that went to private school versus public school? I mean, you know, there needs to be a more nuanced conversation,” said Timmons.

And ultimately Timmons doesn’t believe an executive order on this type of situation is even possible.

“I would be shocked if the President Biden can sign an executive order and giveaway a trillion and a half dollars. I don’t think that’s going to work and I think that’d be challenged in court,” Timmons said.

As for students who took out private loans or refinanced their federal loans with a private bank, to avoid the high-interest rate of seven to eight percent, according to Adams’ Chief of Staff, they will not be relieved of their debt.