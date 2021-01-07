NC Rep. Alma Adams joins growing list of politicians calling to invoke 25th Amendment

House Education and Labor Committee Workforce Protections Subcommittee Chair Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., wears a face mask during a House Committee on Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections hearing examining the federal government’s actions to protect workers from COVID-19, Thursday, May 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON D.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Representative Alma Adams became the latest politician Thursday to call upon Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office following the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“After one of the most tragic days in Congressional history, it is clear yet again that Donald Trump is unfit to serve as President and should be removed immediately,” said Adams. “However, it is important to stress that there are different levels of incompetence, madness, and evil; no matter which of these qualities inspired President Trump to fan the flames of an attack on Congress, it is clear that Donald Trump has reached a more dangerous low point than ever before.”

“Last night, many of my Republican colleagues reversed course and abandoned this perfidious Administration. I will not cast doubt on the sincerity of their words; however, I will urge sincerity in their actions. I ask them to join me in calling on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove this cancer from the White House immediately.”

The 25th Amendment says the vice president and a majority of principal officers of executive departments “or of such other body as Congress” may provide a declaration to Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” At that point, the vice president would assume the powers of acting president.

Earlier Thursday, United States Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is calling for President Donald Trump to be “immediately removed from office” following Wednesday’s riot.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that she is drafting articles of impeachment after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, sending lawmakers in the process of certifying President-elect Biden’s win running for their own safety.

Recently elected N.C. congresswoman Kathy Manning has also joined the call to remove the president “whether through the 25th Amendment or impeachment.”

